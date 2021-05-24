Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Whitbread stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,802. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

