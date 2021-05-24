Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.69 ($25.52).

DTE stock opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.49. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

