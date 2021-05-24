DeXe Price Hits $7.00 (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.00 or 0.00018006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 55.1% against the dollar. DeXe has a market cap of $22.72 million and approximately $22.46 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.17 or 0.00978164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.21 or 0.10168908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00087191 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,245,487 coins. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

