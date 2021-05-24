DFSocial Gaming Market Capitalization Hits $2.48 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $49,718.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $330.25 or 0.00834258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

