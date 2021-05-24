Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 869,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.09. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $32.67.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $134,170.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,170.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 461,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

