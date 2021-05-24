Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBD. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,117. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172,916 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 255,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

