Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of DMS opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

In other Digital Media Solutions news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

