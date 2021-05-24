DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.79 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $33.09 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 42.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.00488299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004051 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.42 or 0.01569741 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,663,690 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.