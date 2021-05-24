Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Allegion worth $72,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $137.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $92.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.