Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.94 Million Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901,661 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 101,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Zumiez worth $69,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 76,806 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Zumiez by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,633 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth $978,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $344,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,362 shares in the company, valued at $839,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,170 shares of company stock worth $12,118,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $41.36 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

