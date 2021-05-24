Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $70,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Hasbro stock opened at $94.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.