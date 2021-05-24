Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,064 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.47% of FirstCash worth $71,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,014,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $79.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.81.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

