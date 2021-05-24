Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 85,850 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $72,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,572,000 after buying an additional 258,922 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,689,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after buying an additional 409,151 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,407,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNM shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

