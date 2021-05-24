Doctors Coin (DRS) One Day Volume Tops $518,545.00

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001565 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $133.78 million and approximately $518,545.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052749 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000711 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

