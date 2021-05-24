DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 630.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $193.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.21 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 0.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.