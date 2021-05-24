Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 279 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $412.42. 30,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $389.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.