Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.70. 3,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.19. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

