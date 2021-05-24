Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 42.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 179,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,028,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after buying an additional 63,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,535,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

