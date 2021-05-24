Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,205. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average of $136.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

