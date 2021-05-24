Doliver Advisors LP Has $841,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 46,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.