Doliver Advisors LP Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 76.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.33. The stock had a trading volume of 257,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,770. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.68 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $338.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

