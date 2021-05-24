Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Lifted by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $201.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

