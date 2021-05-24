Dora Factory (DORA) Trading Down 59.5% This Week

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 59.5% lower against the US dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $11.12 million and $5.41 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.12 or 0.00018129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00065898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.01006771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.75 or 0.10156167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00085499 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.