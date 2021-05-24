Douglas A. Lawson Sells 4,022 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas A. Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 195,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,866. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.