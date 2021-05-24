Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.91.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE DOV opened at $148.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dover has a 52 week low of $89.13 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

