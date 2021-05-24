DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.53 and last traded at $47.45. 337,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,703,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.