DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $228.78 and last traded at $228.78. Approximately 97 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.99 and a 200 day moving average of $184.23.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

