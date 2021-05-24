DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several analysts have commented on DSDVY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.68. 16,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 1.09.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

