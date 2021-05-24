Dvision Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.40 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $61.10 million and $5.40 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 33% against the dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.66 or 0.00986785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.16 or 0.10791703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00085571 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,224,315 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

