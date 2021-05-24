Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,005 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,030 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $76.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.