Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at $139.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.