Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $156.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.