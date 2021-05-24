Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,345.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,303.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,994.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

