Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.71. 2,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Several brokerages have commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

