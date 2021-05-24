easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 974 ($12.73). The stock had a trading volume of 755,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 880.95. The company has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.