Edgeware (EDG) Price Down 43.4% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. Edgeware has a market cap of $63.77 million and $950,373.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00068331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00017559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.18 or 0.01006346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.33 or 0.10701708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00086913 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

