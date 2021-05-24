Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.
A number of research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
NYSE EPC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. 6,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 176,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after acquiring an additional 129,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
