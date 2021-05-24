Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE EPC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. 6,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 176,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after acquiring an additional 129,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

