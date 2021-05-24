Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.79.

ELAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.75. 6,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,022. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

