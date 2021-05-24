Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 12,655 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.