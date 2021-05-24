Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 3,372 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,994 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $40,304,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 144,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.28. 48,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

