Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $137.57. 3,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,439. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.25. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,371,952.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Insiders have sold 192,361 shares of company stock worth $26,668,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

