Eminer Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.19 or 0.00906572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.08 or 0.09408961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00083212 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

EM is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.