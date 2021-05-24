Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. 13,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

