Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA stock opened at $97.38 on Thursday. Endava has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 123.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endava by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Endava by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Endava by 79.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.