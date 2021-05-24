Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 29.97 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 23.25 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.