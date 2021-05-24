Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) vs. Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Critical Contrast

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Azure Power Global $171.90 million 5.82 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -44.19

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Azure Power Global -12.30% -3.83% -0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enel Generación Chile and Azure Power Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Azure Power Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

Azure Power Global has a consensus target price of $39.17, suggesting a potential upside of 88.57%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Summary

Azure Power Global beats Enel Generación Chile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 43 utility scale projects and various commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of 1,808 MW. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in New Delhi, India.

