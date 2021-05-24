Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.49). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.51. 9,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,718. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $867.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Epizyme has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $22.00.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,943,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

