Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $9.20 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

