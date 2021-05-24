Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sherritt International Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

S has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

