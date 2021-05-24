Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $69.01 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 39.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $8.03 billion and $7.80 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $69.01 or 0.00175615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.29 or 0.06777885 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 169.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

